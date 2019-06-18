Man accused of firing shots at Fayetteville Police officers

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Police in Fayetteville say they have a man in custody in connection with an attack on police officers early Tuesday morning.
Officers were responding to a domestic dispute call around 1:30 a.m. on Clark Avenue when a man started shooting at them with a rifle. We’re told one officer was hurt in the incident, although officials stressed that he was not shot. Investigators wouldn’t elaborate any further on how the officer was injured.
Police say the gunman escaped through a back door and disappeared for several hours. The Lincoln and Madison County Sheriff’s Departments joined the manhunt. Fayetteville Police put out a Facebook alert warning people to be on the lookout for John Adam Quarrles. He was found around 7:30 a.m. a few blocks away from the shooting scene. Around 11 a.m., police confirmed Quarles is being held in connection with the shooting, but charges are still pending.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.