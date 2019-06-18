Man accused of firing shots at Fayetteville Police officers

Police say the gunman escaped through a back door and disappeared for several hours. The Lincoln and Madison County Sheriff’s Departments joined the manhunt. Fayetteville Police put out a Facebook alert warning people to be on the lookout for John Adam Quarrles. He was found around 7:30 a.m. a few blocks away from the shooting scene. Around 11 a.m., police confirmed Quarles is being held in connection with the shooting, but charges are still pending.