’It needs to be corrected’: City Council to buy new plaque honoring Decatur football team

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur City Council unanimously voted to buy a new plaque that honors a local football team. The dominating “Rough Riders” team were trailblazers on and off the field during the late 1950′s and 1960′s. Last summer, the city honored them with a plaque that has 4 of the 55 names misspelled.
The plaque that sits on a small piece of land named after the team, has four team members including the team captain labeled incorrectly.
Community Development Supervisor Allen Stover said the following names are misspelled: Charles Campbell, Charlie French, Lewis Coger and Johnnie Thomson.
After a back-and-forth over who should pay the $6,461 required to redo the bronze plaque, Council President Paige Bibbee said they finally came to an agreement.
Bibbee tells WAFF 48 News it was never an issue over whether to buy a new plaque, rather pinpointing who should put up the money to right something that ‘should have never happened’ was difficult.
“Sometimes when you look at something you say, ‘This needs to be done. It’s the right thing to do. What’s the quickest and easiest way to do it," questioned Larry Waye. "I’m not worried about whose fault it was or who’s to blame. Just get it done.”
Waye refers to himself as an everyday citizen trying to do something right. He has setup a fund through the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce to fund the new plaque.
“If those guys had been my personal friends I’d definitely want their names corrected," said Waye. "Just as a citizen of Decatur, I don’t want a plaque up that has mistakes in it. It needs to be corrected.”
The Foundation for a Greater Decatur is accepting donations through July 1.
To alleviate this from happening again, Community Development Supervisor Allen Stover introduced a new policy for plaques and statues planned by the city that requires the subject of the commemoration, if alive, or a family member, friend or teammate to sign off on the name on a form. This form includes a warning that the name needs to be right.
Bibbee says she believes this is an appropriate compromise. Before this change was proposed, she was against voting for the replacement to move forward.
The City Council will vote on a resolution of this new policy at their next meeting.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.