Decatur Chamber of Commerce concerned about River City’s lack of new homes

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Valley’s growth is booming, but Decatur’s commerce chamber is concerned it’s city is not seeing a cut.
Realtor and Chamber of Commerce Vice Chairman Jamie Reeves said empty land is leaving holes in Decatur’s growth potential.
“We see the need for homes, but when we don’t have them, we see our people move it outside, outside the city,” she said.
Reeves said she’s concerned the lack of housing will stunt the city’s growth, costing it business and tax dollars in the long run.
The Morgan County Association of Realtors reported 354 available homes in May 2019, down from 502 the year prior.
Reeves said there is land to be built on, but zoning it appropriately is a must.
Greater Morgan County Builders association member Frank Pate said it’s a priority.
“Make it easier, more user friendly for developers and builders to come in and develop property. That’s where we lack, we need some lots to build on,” he said.
Both Pate and Reeves say talks with the city are ongoing.
