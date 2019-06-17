Tuscaloosa native sets four Guinness world records traveling to every country

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 24-year-old Tuscaloosa native has traveled to every country in the world in record-breaking fashion.
Taylor Demonbreun has visited all 196 countries, capping the feat last December in Canada. She has also been verified by the Guinness World Records as being the youngest to travel to all sovereign countries (overall), youngest to travel to all sovereign countries (female), fastest to visit all sovereign countries (overally) and father to visit all sovereign countries (female).
Demonbruen received her certificates on June 10.
The journey started on June 1, 2017, in the Dominican Republic. Travels lasted 1 year, 189 days.
