Tanner man arrested after allegedly forging a court order

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) -A Tanner man was arrested Sunday for allegedly forging Judge Matthew Huggins’ signature on a phony court order, which he issued to the victim’s attorney demanding the victim to release “tools, equipment, furniture, and other assets” to the him as part of a case in small claims court.
Micah Dewayne “Donald” Garren-Bancroft, 58, is charged with possession of a forged instrument 3rd degree. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on $2500 bond.
On May 5th the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a forged court order from the Office of Limestone County District Court Judge Matthew Huggins.
The forged court order had Judge Huggins electronic signature and was served on the victim by the suspect.
Investigators found that Garren-Bancroft had a current case in small claims court against the victim in which Garren-Bancroft had received a default judgement in his favor to receive funds from the case.
The forged court order was a “Notice of Seizure” and ordered the victim to release assets to the suspect, including “tools, equipment, furniture, and other assets”.
After the victim provided the order to his attorney, the attorney’s office discovered the forged court order and advised the victim to file the report with the sheriff’s office. Investigators found probable cause to obtain a warrant for Garren-Bancroft for possession of a forged instrument 3rd degree.
Garren-Bancroft was taken into custody Sunday on a traffic stop.
