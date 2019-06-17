Suspect charged with assault in Flint River brawl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -One of 2 suspects accused in a brawl on the Flint River is now charged with second degree assault.
Jordan English was booked this evening around 6:30.
English and Bryan Anderson are named in a lawsuit.
Attorney Will League says 18-year old Collins Nelson and roughly a dozen of his friends were celebrating a birthday earlier this month by canoeing down the river.
The documents say Nelson and his friends encountered a group of intoxicated adults, including Anderson and English.
League says the men began insulting the group and making threats.
Nelson suffered a broken eye socket and broken nose.
Right now, we don’t know of any charges against Bryan Anderson.
