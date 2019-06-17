Suspect charged with assault in Flint River brawl

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 16, 2019 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 9:45 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -One of 2 suspects accused in a brawl on the Flint River is now charged with second degree assault.

Jordan English was booked this evening around 6:30.

English and Bryan Anderson are named in a lawsuit.

Attorney Will League says 18-year old Collins Nelson and roughly a dozen of his friends were celebrating a birthday earlier this month by canoeing down the river.

The documents say Nelson and his friends encountered a group of intoxicated adults, including Anderson and English.

League says the men began insulting the group and making threats.

Nelson suffered a broken eye socket and broken nose.

Right now, we don’t know of any charges against Bryan Anderson.

