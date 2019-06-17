Scattered storms continue tonight

Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorm will continue for the rest of this evening with high humidity, some storms can produce locally heavy rainfall.
A few showers and some thunder will linger overnight with muggy conditions by daybreak Tuesday, lows will be near 70 degrees. Tuesday through Thursday will be very similar days with highs in the middle 80s and very humid conditions.
Each afternoon will bring the chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. The stronger, more organized storms have the potential of bringing locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. Forecasting storm timing and coverage with tropical moisture in place is very difficult, keep an eye on the 48 Weather App and go inside when you see lightning or hear thunder.
Drier skies will arrive by Friday with chances for just isolate showers. The weekend looks hot and humid for now with highs in the lower 90s, scattered showers will be possible Sunday afternoon.
