Meridianville storm shelter construction update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Madison County Commission are doing what they can to help people in Meridianville stay safe during a tornado.
They're building a storm shelter literally steps away from the Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department.
The cement slab has been poured and plans are in place for the shelter to be attached Friday, June 28th.
The shelter might look small, but Madison County Commissioner Roger Jones who is overseeing the project says there will be room for 187 people. Benches will be added, but the storm shelter will be mainly standing room only.
We talked with people who live near the shelter to get their opinions on having one so close. Sarah black thinks it’s too close because when she looks outside it’s in her front yard, but she say’s it will be a blessing for a lot of people.
“I do know that it's going to save lives or people in our community that don't have a storm shelter are really going to benefit and I do hope that's what it's going to do," said Sarah Black.
Members of the Volunteer Fire Department will operate the shelter once it’s up and running, which could be in a couple weeks. Once the shelter is attached, electricity and a generator will be added and the storm shelter has to be certified.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.