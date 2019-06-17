Man charged with stealing historical markers in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Ardmore man has been arrested in the investigation into the theft of several historical monuments in Limestone County.
Weston Scott Fitzgerald, 40, is charged with three counts of first-degree theft. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on $15,000 bond.
On April 22, the Limestone County Historical Society contacted the sheriff’s office about two historical marker signs being stolen in the northwest part of the county. On June 7, the sheriff’s office was contacted again about an additional sign being stolen from the southeast part of the county.
Investigators say after receiving information about the location of the signs and identifying Fitzgerald as the suspect, they were able to recover all three stolen signs from a storage unit on Saturday.
Investigators interviewed witnesses Monday and obtained arrest warrants on Fitzgerald.
The investigation remains open, and additional charges may be pending.
