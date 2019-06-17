Review board meeting in officer involved shooting that claimed the life of Army vet scheduled this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Lt. Johnson confirms that the shooting incident review board in the officer involved shooting that claimed the life of Crystal Ragland is scheduled for this week.
Members of the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Board will be there, along with members of the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, City Attorney’s Office, HPD command staff, and investigators.
They will review statements, evidence and footage from officers’ body cameras and dash cameras.
Huntsville police officials said Ragland told them to shoot her multiple times before drawing her weapon, forcing them to fire.
Ragland, 32, died following the incident at the Stadium Apartments off Ivy Avenue near Milton Frank Stadium.
When officers got on the scene, they spoke to the manager, who told them that the office had received several calls from scared residents about Ragland waving and pointing a gun at neighbors.
“When officers arrived, there was in fact, an armed female with a gun….There was a brief confrontation and shots were fired,” said Lt. Michael Johnson, public information officer for the Huntsville Police Department.
An incident report indicates Ragland was armed with a handgun.
“The firing did not occur until Ragland drew her gun on officers, and that came after a lengthy period of time of them asking her to drop her gun. She denied every having a gun, even though the officers could see it,” Lt. Johnson said. “During the verbal exchange, she told the officers to shoot her. She made that statement more than once before drawing the weapon.”
The findings from the incident review board will be released to the public.
