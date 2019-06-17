Hot & humid with daily storm chances this week

Heat and humidity will continue to build today and throughout the week, which will bring in daily storm chances. Today will bring us temperatures back near 90-degrees with high humidity making it feel like the mid-90s. As we progress through the day today storms will develop and push across the Tennessee Valley. Storms could fire up as early as lunchtime. Isolated showers and storms will be with us as we move through the afternoon and evening, but not everyone will see these. Those that do see storms can expect periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.