Hot & humid with daily storm chances this week

Happy Monday! It’s a very humid and warm start to the day today, and that will stay the case for much of this week.
Heat and humidity will continue to build today and throughout the week, which will bring in daily storm chances. Today will bring us temperatures back near 90-degrees with high humidity making it feel like the mid-90s. As we progress through the day today storms will develop and push across the Tennessee Valley. Storms could fire up as early as lunchtime. Isolated showers and storms will be with us as we move through the afternoon and evening, but not everyone will see these. Those that do see storms can expect periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
We will have daily stormy chances for the remainder of the week with periods of heavy rain. Wednesday’s storms have the potential to be strong with gusts, heavy rain, & even some hail. Temperatures the rest of the week will stay into the mid to upper 80s with high humidity. The first day of Summer is this Friday and it looks like Mother Nature will follow suit with temperatures into the low 90s into the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
