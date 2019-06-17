Get out of Jail Free by playing Petnopoly at Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -AL) – Huntsville Animal Services is pulling out a new board game for future pet owners to play "Petnopoly" at the Shelter from June 17 through June 29.
Dogs and cats who have been at the Shelter 14 days or more are eligible for a “Get Out of Jail Free” card. This means Petnopoly players may take home a forever friend for free - so everyone comes out a winner!
Dogs and cats who have been housed in the Shelter for more than a few weeks experience depression and boredom.
The Huntsville community can help save a pet’s life by visiting and adopting a Shelter pet.
The Petnopoly adoption special includes spay or neuter surgery, rabies and other vaccinations, microchip for pet identification, city license, collar and deworming.
Some pets may be excluded from the adoption special.
The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check us out on Facebook.
