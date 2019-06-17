Injuries reported in church van crash south of Montgomery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Troopers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a church van crash in Montgomery County Monday morning.
State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton confirmed there are injuries in the single-vehicle crash, which involves an overturned church van. The name of the involved church was not immediately clear nor were the number or severity of injuries.
The Pike Road Fire Department confirmed it was assisting the Rolling Hills Fire Department on the scene and said a medical helicopter landed and that multiple ambulances and fire units were on the scene.
Both the north and southbound lanes of Hwy 231 at Sanders Road were closed and the northbound lanes were diverted to Highway 82, according to the sheriff’s office. The road has since reopened completely.
The dark colored van did not have any marking on the side that WSFA 12 News photojournalists could see. The Ford van had damage to its rear and roof with several windows broken out. The front of the vehicle did not appear damaged.
The crashed vehicle has since been towed from the scene on the back of a flatbed truck.
The cause of the crash remains unclear.
