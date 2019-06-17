Arson suspect found lying next burning home in DeKalb County, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Grove Oak man was arrested after deputies responded to a house fire Saturday night.
DeKalb County deputies were dispatched to County Road 396 after it was reported that a man had set the house of a family member ablaze and had allegedly threatened responding firefighters.
Deputies say upon arriving at the scene, they found the suspect lying on the ground next to the burning home.
An investigator was then called to the scene.
Jody Gardner, 53, was charged with second-degree arson. His bond at the county jail has not yet been set.
“I’d like to thank our investigator for coming out this weekend and handling this matter. Destroying property and threatening our first responders will not be tolerated,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
