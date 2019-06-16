Unsettled weather returns

A change in the weather pattern will take place today. The first half of the day will be on the dry side, but a shower or two could be possible. This afternoon rain cranks up. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the area today. The number of showers should stay limited, so not everyone will see rain today.
Dew points will be a key ingredient today. Yesterday, dew points were in the 50s, this morning they are in the 60s, and by this afternoon the air will become even more saturated as dew points soar into the 70s. They will remain elevated for the week ahead.
Rain chances continue through the entire work week. Temperatures will be warm, peaking into the 80s, despite the extra clouds and rain. Storms could be strong at times, and heavy downpours are possible, but the chances for thunderstorms to be severe is slim.
