Scattered thunderstorms linger this evening

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue for the evening hours and should start to subside by midnight, lows will be warm and muggy in the lower 70s.
Monday morning will start off dry but cloud cover will continue to increase and scattered thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and early evening.
The timing of these storms on Monday and for the rest of the week will be the biggest challenge, but we do know that any storms that do develop can produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and winds gusting over 40 miles per hour. The weather pattern through the week will stay active and bumpy as a tropical air mass settles in. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all have significant chances of afternoon thunderstorms developing.
Next weekend looks to be drier with only chances for isolated thunderstorms.
