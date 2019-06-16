Responders rescue four stranded kayakers in Gurley

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) -Rescuers were able to help four stranded kayakers near McMullen Cove to dry ground Saturday night..
According to Captain Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the call came out around 9:00 p.m. Saturday.
Two of the kayakers were on a piece of land in the middle of the river. The other two were in their kayaks, holding onto trees. HFR tossed the kayakers ropes and were able to pull them to land.
Captain McKenzie says there were two male and two female kayakers, all in their 30s and 40s. None of them were injured.
