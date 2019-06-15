JeffCo Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide in Warrior.
According to authorities, investigators were called Friday night to the 3500 block of Bethel Road in Warrior. Concerned family members had requested a welfare check around 10:50 p.m. on Friday.
When deputies arrived, they discovered what appeared to be suspicious circumstances. Authorities have not released details at this time about what those suspicious circumstances were.
Deputies entered the home and located a male and female victim. The victims appear to have died in the same manner.
If any one has information about this crime they are asked to call 205-325-1450.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.