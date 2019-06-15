Blood donations in short supply during summer months

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - One blood donation takes about 30 minutes and can save up to three lives. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers faces emergency need for all blood types, and encourages the community to donate blood.
“LifeSouth is in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, and as far as our entire footprint, we are in an emergency need at this time,” said LifeSouth District Community Development Coordinator Melinda Hinds.
Summer is a historically slow time for blood donations due to travel and school breaks, while the need for blood donors remains constant.
“Our local hospitals need us to pay special attention to if you are a O negative donor, if you’re an O positive donor, but right now all blood types are needed. So we need for everybody to come forward, take 30 minutes and donate blood for your local hospitals,” Hinds said.
Officials say they’re posting signs in hopes that it will grab the public’s attention and get more people to stop and donate, but they also say they are looking for more opportunities for mobile blood drives.
“I would like for some of our churches and some of our businesses to book a drive with us. That would help tremendously. As you well know, we are in need of all blood types right now,” said LifeSouth Donor Recruiter Ronda Kindred. “It is very challenging because, as you know, the schools are out so we’ve lost a big chunk of our donor group.”
“We have blood drives gong out seven days a week, and all of our donor centers are open seven days a week,” said Hinds. “So we try to make it as convenient as possible and if there are companies out there that want to do a fantastic community service, schedule a blood drive for your company and allow your employees to come and donate on the clock, and give them 30 minutes to make a difference in your community.”
LifeSouth officials say that Platelet donations are also critically needed.
All donors receive a thank you gift, and a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.
