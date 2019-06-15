Listen Local Huntsville announces the winner of an international music competition birthed in Huntsville

“This competition allowed us to bring together something we’re both so passionate about: promoting local singer/songwriters and the amazing craft they work at each and every day, and the roots that has helped propel our city over the past several decades,” said Schmitt. “Huntsville is home to some phenomenal talent - both in and out of the studio, but we felt as though this celebration needed to expand beyond our community. The musicians that took part in this competition demonstrated relentless talent that is raw, real and so authentic. We were blown away each time a new submission was received.”