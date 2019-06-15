Listen Local Huntsville announces the winner of an international music competition birthed in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -North Alabama-based music promoters Listen Local Huntsville announced a winner for their international songwriting contest designed to honor the 50th anniversary of the first successful moon mission.
The contest, entitled Music From the Moon, is presented in partnership with MidCity District, FAME Recording Studios, Tonewood Amp and Urban Engine.
A total of 241 submissions were received from across the globe - including Argentina, Australia,Germany, England, Ireland, India, Macedonia, Norway and the United States.
A panel of celebrity judges, who selected the winner out of the top ranking submissions submitted on YouTube, included 4-time Grammy Award winner John Paul White (formerly with the Civil Wars), 6-time Grammy Award winner Mumford and Sons’ band member Ben Lovett, and long-time iconic musician and songwriter, Mac McAnnaly.
And the winner is: Maiah Wynne, of Gresham Oregon.
Wynne submitted a song titled, ‘Show the World,’ which was dedicated to everyone who contributed tothe Apollo Mission and how they continued to inspire kids from around the world. Wynne, a resident of Gresham and local musician, fluently transitions through unique and traditional instruments, like the dulcimer, oil can ukulele, keys, and guitar, while her feet do the percussive work.
Wynne has performed on large stages and in intimate settings including featured appearances at Sundance Film Festival and South by Southwest.
Wynne most recently placed second in The Museum of Pop Culture’s Sound Off 2018 competition, she toured as a featured artist with Portland Cello Project in May, and she is currently collaborating on an EP with Andy Curran and Alex Lifeson from RUSH.
In addition to global recognition, Wynn will receives $10,000 in cash and prizes, to include a recording session at the well known FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, a ToneWood Amp, and a chance to perform at the Apollo 11 Homecoming Dinner taking place at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, AL on July 16th, 2019.
Listen Local Huntsville founders Alan Little and John Schmitt created the competition as a way to build awareness of the music scene in the Rocket City and to celebrate something their hometown is well known for contributing towards: aerospace innovation.
“This competition allowed us to bring together something we’re both so passionate about: promoting local singer/songwriters and the amazing craft they work at each and every day, and the roots that has helped propel our city over the past several decades,” said Schmitt. “Huntsville is home to some phenomenal talent - both in and out of the studio, but we felt as though this celebration needed to expand beyond our community. The musicians that took part in this competition demonstrated relentless talent that is raw, real and so authentic. We were blown away each time a new submission was received.”
Listen Local Huntsville has been supporting local musicians for the past 4 years and aims to promote, showcase and support local singer songwriters and expand an artists reach to identify opportunities for growth’ in order to fuel local music awareness.
Huntsville, AL is no stranger to a vibrant culture that fuels a thriving music community.
MidCity District, Music from the Moon’s presenting sponsor, has been contributing to the music scene through music education, creative initiatives and economic development efforts for many years.
Their contributions have led to a variety of outlets where musicians can thrive, to include MidCity Huntsville, which includes a new state-of-the-art, $40 million amphitheater, set to open in early 2021.
“The Huntsville/Madison area is fueled with growth and projected to become the largest city in the state of Alabama in the next few years,” said Shawn Patrick, Music & Artist Development with MidCity.
“With the continued economic growth, to include new employers to the area such as Facebook, Toyota Mazda and Aerojet (Rocketdyne), we’re constantly looking for ways to create an ecosystem that will thrive for years to come.”
For more information on the Music from the Moon contest, and to view the submissions, visit
To learn more about Listen Local Huntsville, visit https://www.listenlocalhsv.com/.
