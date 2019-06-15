Jackson County authorities arrest one and continue searching for another suspect after alleged kidnapping

HENEGAR, Ala. (WAFF) -One man is in custody, after he allegedly kidnapped a 49-year-old man in Henegar.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they received a phone call this morning regarding a kidnapping victim that spoke with Henegar Police, after he escaped from his attackers.
Deputies say the 49-year-old victim from Rosalie was taken from his home to another residence in Henegar.
After investigating, deputies arrested Mark Alan Byers of Henegar in connection with the alleged kidnapping.
Byers was charged for kidnapping, burglary, and assault.
Deputies are searching for a second suspect in connection with the case, Jerry Clayton Grider of Fort Payne.
Authorites have not reported the motive of this alleged kidnapping at this time.
