Fake Limestone County deputies pulling over drivers, knocking on doors

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -According to our news partners at the Athens News Courier, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for two white men who are impersonating deputies and either pulling motorists over or knocking on the doors of homes, an official said Saturday.
The imposters, described as white and in their 30s or 40s, are reportedly driving around in an older model gold Pontiac with blue lights and a siren, said Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office.
One person filed a report, but there were three or four other incidents, Young said. In some cases the men tried to pull over a motorist but in other cases they knocked on the doors of homes to try to get inside, he said.
Exit car or get arrested
The two men recently pulled over a man on Alabama 99 and demanded he exit his vehicle or be arrested, Young said. Instead, the man called 911 and was told to lock his doors and leave. After the man drove away, the two men in the Pontiac continued to follow him for a time before turning around, Young said.
"It is not clear what they are doing, but residents should be vigilant," he said. "If they can safely get a photograph or video of the subject, that would be helpful."
Investigator Jay Stinnett is working the case. If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.
