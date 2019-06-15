’Everybody keeps asking where their state refund is’: AL Dept. of Revenue gives guidance on ‘missing’ tax returns

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Filing your taxes is for some a stressful time of year, but the joy comes if you get a return. This year, some people are reporting they have yet to receive their Alabama tax return. Although, the Alabama Department of Revenue says there is no backlog.
Ricky Young is an accountant and tax professional at Seal Tax Service in Russellville. He provides services to more than 1,400 customers each year.
“Several returns have been out there well over 12 weeks," said Young. "Some of them have been out there for 14, 15, 16 weeks moving forward.”
Young tells 48 News they’ve called the Department of Revenue several times and checked online database records for updates, but have yet to receive their money. Just like his customers, Young also has not received his return.
“We filed ours on the 8th of March. We actually called and talked to them twice. So, I’ve got a whole other month to wait, supposedly," he admitted.
Frank Miles with the department of revenue says there is no backlog for the year.
“What’s important to understand here is that the department processes more than 2 million returns a year," explained Miles. "Out of those, about 1.3 million claim refunds. Now the vast majority of those refunds have already been approved. So let’s say we’ve 3% of those returns have an issue. Well, 3% is not a very big number as a percentage but as a number you’re talking about roughly 40,000 returns that have to physically be seen by an examiner.”
Miles could not go into detail on specifics as each issue is case-by-case. His advice was to reach out to the department of revenue to find out status.
Furthermore, Miles says if you have been flagged for review that you should receive notification in the mail.
“From a state aspect they haven’t received a letter," said Young. "There are no issues of fraud or any aspect of that. It’s just the fact that they’re late about processing their tax return.”
If you haven’t received your return or been notified of review, contact the Alabama Department of Revenue at 334-242-1170 or 1-800-535-9410.
