DeKalb Co. interdiction team makes interstate Kratom bust

(WAFF) -— On Thursday, DeKalb County Deputies interrupted a Kratom trafficking operation on Interstate 59.
A Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at approximately 8 pm. During the stop, authorities noticed that an open container of alcohol was inside the vehicle.
After a search, Deputies found over 6 ounces of the banned substance Kratom. 62 illegally possessed Vyvanse pills (Schedule 2 Narcotic), drug paraphernalia, and marijuana were also found. After an investigation, it was determined the narcotics were headed from Texas to New York.
The driver, Christopher Bailey (34 of Round Rock, Texas) was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Open Container.
The passenger, Patrick Tisdale (35 of Austin,Texas) was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Open Container.
