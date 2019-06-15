Cullman man arrested in connection with Rock the South hit-and-run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has arrested a man in connection with hit-and-run investigation at ‘Rock the South’ event.
Troopers arrested Kevin Michael Talley, 40, of Cullman for Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident connected to a June 1, crash that injured a pedestrian near the “Rock the South” event.
ALEA troopers got a warrant for Talley’s arrest after receiving a tip from a private citizen. The crash happened on Cullman County 469. Evidence collected from the scene matched to the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Talley.
Talley turned himself in at the Cullman County Sheriff’s office around 5 p.m. He is in the Cullman County Jail and bond has not been set.
