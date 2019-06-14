WATCH: Gator rescued after getting trapped under car in garage

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Trevor Harding's roommate got home around 6pm Thursday night, walked into their apartment and said, "Bro, there's a gator under your car."
Harding lives in the Bay Street condos in Osprey and says there are multiple ponds. The around 8-foot long gator under his car is known to go back and forth between them, but this time he wandered into the garage and wedged himself under Harding’s car. The gator was stuck!
After Harding called 911, deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded and, after putting a jack under the back of the car and taping the gator’s mouth closed, helped get the trapped reptile out from under the car and back into his habitat. It took around 30 minutes to rescue him.
Great work!
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.