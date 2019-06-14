Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier reacts to being arrested

DAPHNE, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier is reacting after being released from a south Alabama police department following a Friday afternoon arrest.
According to Sgt. Jason Vannoy with the Daphen Police Department, Collier was arrested around 1:30 p.m. and charged with making a false police report after allegedly claiming a credit card had been fraudulently used at a local hotel. The incident was said to be domestic-related.
Collier responded to WSFA 12 News’ request for comment Friday afternoon via text message, blaming his son for the arrest.
“My adult son, who is a recovering addict and multiple felon used my bank card," Collier texted. "I filed a police report, being this is the 2nd time in a year that he has done this. I was unaware that my wife (we are currently estranged) [gave] him permission. He pressed charges because I listed him as the suspect.”
The police chief said that while “I have no doubt that I will be exonerated...the entire episode is embarrassing. I am sorry for any embarrassment this has caused Selma; this is not how I wanted to retire." He also apologized to the Daphne Police Department “and also express my gratitude for their professionalism through the entire incident.”
Selma Mayor Darrio Melton’s office said he had no comment when reached for reaction.
Collier’s arrest comes days after he announced he would be retiring for medical reasons from the police department, a position he’s held since early 2017. It also follows news of the more than half-million dollar settlement of a lawsuit Collier had been pursuing against his former boss, ex-Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley. Collier was serving as the first secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency when Bentley terminated him.
On Thursday, Collier’s wife, Melissa, filed a petition with the Baldwin County Circuit Court seeking a protection from abuse order.
In the petition, Mrs. Collier says her husband threatened her with physical violence during an incident on Wednesday. She said her husband “is in an unstable state of mind” and that he “is having problems with depression and anxiety and is under extreme pressure.”
As part of her petition, Mrs. Collier is seeking custody of the couple’s two children, ages 17 and 12, “until the defendant seeks treatment for depression and anxiety and is deemed not to be a risk to self or others.”
She’s also seeking required supervision by a third party for any child visitations, and a court order that her husband surrender all firearms.
Collier has since been released from jail. He’s scheduled for a court hearing on June 30.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.