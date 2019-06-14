Former Red Bay School assistant pleads guilty to sex crimes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A Franklin County man pleads guilty today to inappropriately touching and exposing himself to a child under 12.
72- year-old James Horton was a volunteer with the Foster Grandparent Program of Northwest Alabama.
Last year Horton was assigned to the school's kindergarten program, where he found his victims.
Horton was facing multiple sexual charges, but today he made a deal with the District Attorney's Office.
The district attorneys office says he pleaded out on the most serious charge that will keep in jail for 7 years with no parole.
Family agreed so they wouldn’t have to go through a trial. Also age is a factor since he is 72- years old they think that is long enough sentence without parole
