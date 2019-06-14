Moisture returning this weekend

Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry. A southerly flow will usher in moisture from the south, helping to move in warm and moist air into the Tennessee Valley. Highs will rise into the upper 80s. Dew points will increase in value, going from the comfortable 50s we saw Thursday and Friday, into the 60s. More moisture moves in on Sunday, and dew points escalate into the 70s, enough moisture to support a few isolated showers and storms during Father’s Day afternoon and evening. Highs will rise near 90 on Sunday.