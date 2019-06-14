Moisture returning this weekend

High pressure remains in control of our weather today, providing nice calm conditions with mostly clear skies. A few clouds return tonight, and overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry. A southerly flow will usher in moisture from the south, helping to move in warm and moist air into the Tennessee Valley. Highs will rise into the upper 80s. Dew points will increase in value, going from the comfortable 50s we saw Thursday and Friday, into the 60s. More moisture moves in on Sunday, and dew points escalate into the 70s, enough moisture to support a few isolated showers and storms during Father’s Day afternoon and evening. Highs will rise near 90 on Sunday.
Unsettled weather is the story for next week. Rain will be a possibility throughout the week. The highest rain coverage could be during the middle of the week. Right now, no severe weather is expected, but get your rain gear ready for a soggy scenario next week.
