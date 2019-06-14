Millions of recalled vehicles on the roads

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - They may look like junk mail, but the recall notices about your vehicle may be crucial.
New research shows that many people are simply ignoring these important fixes.
Carfax reports that more than one out of every five vehicles on the road are under some kind of recall, and haven’t been addressed. That’s somewhere between 57 and 60 million vehicles.
If you’ve received mail about a recall, contact your manufacturer. If you’re not sure about the status of your vehicle, you can check at safercar.gov.
