Huntsville City Council interviews school board candidates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday the city council took a big step in shaping the future of Huntsville City Schools.
Council members interviewed five candidates to replace District 5 School Board Member Pam Hill, whose resignation took effect in May.
The five finalists interviewed were Carlos Mathews, Zara Broadenax, Angie Sandritter, JoAnn Perez, and Chaundra Jones.
They all live in West Huntsville, and their resumes were picked by a committee of council members and Huntsville residents after application.
The council members challenged them on their understanding of Huntsville City Schools issues (including its financial strain, desegregation order and population growth).
District 5 councilman Will Culver said he’s looking for someone who can work for the entire district, but will improve the logistical challenges facing West Huntsville’s students.
“Getting their kids to school in a timely way, and not have literally an hour and a half bus ride literally one way to school in the morning, and an hour and a half bus ride home in the evening,” he said.
The decision will be announced at the June 27th city council meeting.
