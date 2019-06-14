Hall of Famers honor local Stallworth Foundation recipients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The John Stallworth Pairings Party happened tonight at the Huntsville Botanical Garden.
This is the last year of the John Stallworth Celebrity Golf Tournament, which has helped raise more than $550,000 for scholarships for students in and around north Alabama. That will not change in the future. The Stallworth Foundation will have other avenues to send young men and women to college.
Thursday night, WAFF 48 News caught up with several Hall of Famers to share their love and support for this foundation.
There are three local scholarship award nominees from north Alabama. Tim Miller, the girls basketball coach at Hazel Green, wrestler Jay Spencer of St. John Paul II Catholic High, and basketball star Ariana Powe of Grissom High were honored Thursday night. The coach of the year and male and female athletes receive donations from the Stallworth Foundation.
Miller help guide Hazel Green to a repeat title in Class 6A. Spencer won a state wrestling title. He was also the starting center on the Falcons’ football team. And Ariana Powe finished her career at Grissom with more than 1,300 points and 500 rebounds, and was an All-State performer the past two years.
The fund begins bright and early at 8:00 a.m. Friday from the Robert Trent Jones Course in Hampton Cove as the final Stallworth Celebrity Golf Tournament tees off.
