Gay pride street painting removed in Florence following dispute over city approval

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pride group painted a rainbow on a Florence street, and they say within minutes, the fire department washed it off.
The Paint for Pride group drew a rainbow on a crosswalk Thursday morning to recognize Pride month.
City code prohibits painting any public street without formal approval from the mayor and council.
Organizers say they had city approval. City officials say that wasn’t the case.
“If it was this group or any other group taking action to paint our streets without permission, we are just not going to do it," said Mayor Steve Holt. "I’m happy to talk to them about any perception of miscommunication on their part. We didn’t have any perception on our part that it was miscommunication the permit was denied.”
The council and mayor have approved a Pride March for June 29.
