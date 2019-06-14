FedEx driver missing after stopping at Priceville travel center

#BREAKING



Everyone in the Priceville/Decatur area, PLEASE LOOK OUT FOR THIS MAN!



Bertram Lakes Moore, 64, of El Paso, TX was last seen/heard from WEDNESDAY night. He parked his truck at the Pilot right off of I-64!



Call #PricevillePD at 256-350-4613 if you know anything. pic.twitter.com/1dhedJyclA