FedEx driver missing after stopping at Priceville travel center

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are still searching for a missing truck driver in the Priceville area.
Priceville police say 64-year-old Bertram Moore, a truck driver from El Paso, Texas, parked his FedEx truck and trailer at the Pilot travel center near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 67.
On Friday morning, authorities tell us they thoroughly searched the premises of where they believed Moore was but have no reason to believe he is on the property.
His daughter called police after not being able to reach him. Moore was last heard from on Wednesday night.
Because of his medical history, crews are searching the adjacent woodline and property to make sure he hasn’t suffered a medical emergency while walking nearby.
Priceville police and firefighters are responding, along with the Morgan County Rescue Squad.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Priceville Police Department at 256-350-4613.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.