Dirty dishes, flies and kids in the kitchen: Your June 14th Kitchen Cops Report

In Limestone County, the BP on Upper Elkton Road in Elkmont is the low performer this week with a 78. It got in trouble when inspectors noted “excessive flies” in the building and dirty drink nozzles. More fly problems at the Jack’s on Highway 31 in Athens. It also lost points for a dirty ice machine. Jack’s #220 gets an 80. Another place dealing with insects this summer is the Asian Buffer on Highway 31 in Hartselle. It also lost some points due to some foods at the wrong temperature. It still salvages an 85 score.