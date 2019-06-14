Dead fish piling up following sewage spill in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Dead fish are piling up after a sewage spill in rivers in Cullman County.
A picture taken by the Black Warrior Riverkeeper environmental group shows the fish killed downstream after a wastewater spill from the Tyson rendering plant in Hanceville.
They say it was due to a pipe failure.
About 800,000 gallons spilled last week, flowing into the Sipsey Fork and Mulberry Fork rivers.
The Black Warrior Riverkeeper group says they’ve been out this week taking samples and recording bacteria, like E. coli over twice the safe amount allowed, 28 miles downstream.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is investigating and will determine appropriate action.
Meanwhile, Tyson has hired an emergency response coordinator to address this issue.
