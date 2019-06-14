Cool & comfy start with sunshine & warmth this afternoon.

The heat and humidity will ramp back up as we move into the weekend with high temperatures getting close to 90-degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks like a breezy day with gusts from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Passing clouds are expected both days, but Sunday brings in the potential for some isolated thunderstorms later in the day. From there we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms for much of next week as temperatures stay into the mid to upper 80s.