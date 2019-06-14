Cool & comfy start with sunshine & warmth this afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Friday! You may want to grab a light jacket this morning, because temperatures are into the low 50s for much of the Tennessee Valley!
This is the coolest morning we have seen since mid-May and it looks to be the coolest morning for quite a while.
The cool air won’t last long today because afternoon temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid to upper 80s for your Friday afternoon.
But humidity shouldn’t be too bad. Expect a mid of sun and clouds today with a light south wind at 5 to 10 mph.
The heat and humidity will ramp back up as we move into the weekend with high temperatures getting close to 90-degrees both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday looks like a breezy day with gusts from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Passing clouds are expected both days, but Sunday brings in the potential for some isolated thunderstorms later in the day.
From there we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms for much of next week as temperatures stay into the mid to upper 80s.
