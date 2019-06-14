Chick-fil-A on Whitesburg Drive will get a new look

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Chick-fil-A on Whitesburg Drive is getting a new look-an entire new building.
The franchise shared the news of its plans for a new building on its Facebook page Friday.
The Chick-fil-A on Whitesburg Drive is not being replaced by the newly planned Governor’s Drive location. The new building will be in the same location as the existing one.
This Whitesburg Drive location will be closed for a period of time, but the dates have not been announced.
Chick-fil-A said it would announce the temporary closing dates on its social media platforms.
According to comments made on Chick-fil-A’s Facebook post, the Whitesburg Drive location will not re-open before the new Governor’s Drive location re-opens.
