Surveillance footage comes under scrutiny in Huntsville murder case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Surveillance video in a Huntsville murder case has come into question.
Attorneys for one of the men charged in the case want to know why the actual moment of the deadly shooting is not in the footage.
Cameras around a Huntsville home were rolling as the deadly incident played out, but the video collected from the system skips around and portions are missing.
Attorneys for Terrien Bone say the batch of footage collected from the home on Keith Street after the murder does not show the key part of the shooting itself.
“Without this information, Mr. Bone will be deprived of a fair trial, effective representation, and due process, resulting in a violation of the Sixth and 14th Amendments, and the corresponding provisions in the Alabama Constitution,” the defense said in court documents.
It happened in October 2017 in front of the house.
Bone’s defense team says he acted in self-defense and the video would show that, but the exculpatory evidence isn’t’ there.
Prosecutors don’t deny that the home surveillance footage skips around during the time of the offense, as well as during the entire 48 hours’ worth of video they gathered from the system.
They stressed to the judge that no one from law enforcement edited it. HPD investigators testified that DVRs are known to have disparities in time stamps.
Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer said he would grant the defense funds so that the home-security video can be analyzed by an audio/visual/computer expert.
“We look forward to getting to review some of the evidence the state has proffered to us and after doing so, just prepping for trial. We look forward to a good trial in the future, near future,” said one of Bone’s defense attorneys, Brian Clark.
Isaiah DeShawn Emory was also charged in the case. The shooting happened on Keith Street, but the victim’s body was found on Joy Circle.
26-year-old James Jones was laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Emory and Bone shot Jones on Keith Street, transported him in the car to Joy Circle, and left him in the road.
