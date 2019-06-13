Space Command site survey underway at Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal officials confirm that a team has been on the installation this week conducting analysis in an effort to determine where the headquarters will be for the United States Space Command.
Candidate locations include four Air Force bases in Colorado, Vandenberg AFB in California, and Redstone Arsenal.
The site survey on the Arsenal wraps up Friday. A team has been conducting an infrastructure feasibility assessment and collecting data.
Space Command’s creation was approved by Congress in 2018 after direction from the President. Space Command will be the 11th unified combatant command.
Locations will be evaluated based on mission requirements, capacity, environmental impact, and cost.
The Air Force expects to select a preferred location sometime this summer, which will be followed by an environment analysis.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.