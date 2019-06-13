Smoking ordinance leads to $50K damage claim against Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Imagine coming up with an idea for a new business, and putting together a plan, talking to city leaders, buying a building and then finding out your business would be banned.
One man is now suing the city of Sheffield saying that’s exactly what happened to him.
This is according to our partners at the Times Daily. Joseph Mitchum is asking for $50,000 in damages.
He was planning to open a cigar bar, and says city leaders told him in 2017 that there would be no problem.
But, a few months ago, the council passed a new ordinance banning smoking inside businesses in the city.
Officials are expected to discuss Mitchum’s claim during next Monday’s city council meeting.
