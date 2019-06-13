School resource officers needed in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire multiple school resource officers for the 2019-2020 school year.
The SRO program is a nationally accepted program involving the placement of a law enforcement officer within the educational environment. The program is composed of deputy sheriffs and allows for the deputies to be on a Morgan County School campus eight hours a day, five days a week, during the academic school year.
The SRO serves as a counselor, role model, and advocate for students, families, faculty, and staff, while bringing personalized policing to an important segment of Morgan County. The SRO is a recognized and approachable resource for students and faculty during and after school, at school events, and at various times throughout the school year.
By working closely with the students, SROs are able to build a rapport with them to become an approachable resource for questions, advice and help to develop positive attitudes.
SROs work with teachers, parents and school staff to share responsibilities for crafting solutions to problems other than arrest.
During the 2019 session, the Legislature updated the qualification for SROs to include:
- Must be in good standing with APOSTC (Alabama Peace Officer Standards & Training Certification) and have power of arrest
- Retired L/E officer with 20+ years’ experience can be hired as SRO
- SRO must carry nonlethal weapon(in addition to primary weapon) and be trained to use same
Those interested in applying can do so in person at 119 Lee St, Decatur, AL 35601, download an application from our website: www.morgancoso.com or request an application at publicrelations@morgancountysheriffal.gov.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.