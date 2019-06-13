Point Mallard teaming up with Decatur Police to improve safety

Decatur Parks & Recreation along with the Decatur Police and Fire Departments will also increase their security presence at the park. The law enforcement’s side of the security plan includes additional police officers posted at entry gates. It also includes additional firefighter assigned to respond quickly during large scale events at the park to medical or other emergencies. Response plans will be developed for large events, and employees will be trained to identify potential threats like overcrowding or sources of danger. Officials said employees would be trained to identify signs of potential threats by looking at a person’s behavior, outfit, and other factors.