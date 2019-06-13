Madison County Sheriff asks judge to dismiss subpoena request in Capital Murder case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, a Madison County judge could make an important ruling regarding a capital murder case.
Defense attorney’s for Israel Palomino filed a subpoena asking Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner to hand over specific jail records regarding Palomino.
The defense has requested booking records, disciplinary records, visit logs, medical records and notes, anything that involved Palomino.
Israel Palomino along with Yoni Aguilar are accused of beheading 13-year-old Mariah Lopez and killing her grandmother Oralia Mendoza.
On March 22nd, Sheriff Kevin Turner filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the subpoena filed by Palomino’s defense team.
It’s unclear right now why the defense attorney’s want these records or how it could shape their defense.
A hearing will be held on Thursday morning to determine the outcome of this motion.
