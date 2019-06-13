Huntsville police searching for would-be gas station robber in elephant hat

Huntsville police searching for would-be gas station robber in elephant hat
Huntsville police say this woman tried to rob a Texaco on Bob Wallace Avenue. (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 13, 2019 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 3:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An overnight robbery attempt at a gas station took an unexpected turn.

Huntsville police say a female walked into the Texaco at 4200 Bob Wallace Ave. just after midnight Wednesday. Her clothing style was quite distinctive, as she was wearing an elephant hat.

She pulled a gun on the clerk, but he grabbed the gun away. She then left.

If you recognize her, please call the police department at 256-427-7270 and ask to speak to a robbery investigator.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.