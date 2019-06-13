Huntsville police searching for would-be gas station robber in elephant hat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An overnight robbery attempt at a gas station took an unexpected turn.
Huntsville police say a female walked into the Texaco at 4200 Bob Wallace Ave. just after midnight Wednesday. Her clothing style was quite distinctive, as she was wearing an elephant hat.
She pulled a gun on the clerk, but he grabbed the gun away. She then left.
If you recognize her, please call the police department at 256-427-7270 and ask to speak to a robbery investigator.
