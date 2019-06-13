Huntsville man stabbed multiple times, girlfriend charged

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An argument between a Huntsville couple took a dangerous turn, leaving a 54-year-old man with serious injuries.
Around 3 o’clock on Thursday morning, officers found the suspect, identified by Huntsville police as Nikia Pride, in the area of Blue Spring Road and Stringfield Road.
She told police that her boyfriend had stabbed her in the hand at their home on Eastland Drive.
Officers then spoke with her boyfriend, whose name was not released, at Huntsville Hospital's emergency room and he stated that Pride stabbed him multiple times during a fight, police reports state.
Pride was treated and released from the hospital into police custody and charged with Domestic Violence.
