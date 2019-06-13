Huntsville City Schools auctioning off vehicles

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools’ property and asset management is auctioning off more than two dozen vehicles in a surplus sale.
There are several vehicles available for purchase, all in an effort to eliminate waste in the school district.
“This is an auction that has a mix of vehicles. maintenance vehicles that were trucks, cargo trucks, special skills trucks, these are pickup trucks, some are two-wheel drive, some are four-wheel drive, have toolboxes, lift gates. Come out and check them out. We have 27 total across the mix," said HCS asset management coordinator Lontrell Harris.
There are some vans and sedans available for purchase as well.
You can inspect the vehicles Thursday and Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call 256-924-2365 to make an appointment for that. You can get all the information you need to make a bid while you’re there.
