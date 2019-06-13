Hartselle City Schools adding new officers

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When Hartselle students return to hallways in the fall, officials hope to have more security on their campuses.
Hartselle City Schools is adding new officers in addition to the school resource officers already on staff.
The school protection officers will be armed while on duty on campuses.
As Hartselle police chief Justin Barley tells us, it will be a huge benefit to the entire community.
“Statistically, the best thing we can do to keep our schools safe, is to put armed police officers in the schools. So, to be able to do that through this program is just a tremendous benefit not only to the kids, but to the teachers, all the parents, the entire community benefits from this program,” said Chief Justin Barley, Hartselle Police Department.
The Hartselle Police Department will begin taking applications and screening applicants, soon.
The chief says he is hoping to hire retired law enforcement officers because they are trained, experienced, and proven reliable.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.