Florida fugitive charged with murdering man in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced a murder arrest.
Joshua Lee Barclay, 30, is charged with reckless murder and using a false identity obstruct justice.
The arrest stems from an incident on May 15, when deputies responded to the 100 block of Butler Road to the report of a vehicle in a field. 25-year-old Kevin Lewter was in the vehicle and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment to unknown injuries at that time.
Lewter underwent surgery but later died from injuries that were determined to have been sustained in a physical altercation.
Barclay is being held without bond due to probation revocation and fugitive from justice charges. He is also wanted in Santa Rosa County, Florida.
